KOCO
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen
MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
KOCO
Watonga police officer deployed stun gun on man handcuffed to hospital bed, court documents say
WATONGA, Okla. — A now-former Watonga police officer was charged with a felony after using a stun gun on a man who was restrained to a hospital bed, according to court documents. Jason Porter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon last month for the incident...
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of assault at OKC convenience store's drive-thru
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a convenience store owner and striking a vehicle with a blunt object during an incident last week in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said that two vehicles were stopped at the drive-thru of...
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
KOCO
Seminole police seize over 200 marijuana plants, arrest driver during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Authorities seized more than 200 marijuana plants and arrested a driver during a recent traffic stop in Seminole. Open the video player above to see some of the headlines KOCO 5 is following. Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, a Seminole police officer pulled over a...
KOCO
Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court
ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
KOCO
House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
KOCO
Woman taken to hospital after fire sparks at Midwest City home
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire sparked at a home in Midwest City. The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Firefighters said they saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.
KOCO
Ivon Adams, caretaker charged with murdering Athena Brownfield, booked in Caddo County Jail
ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the caretaker charged with murdering 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, was booked into the Caddo County Jail Thursday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. He was booked into the jail at 8:57 p.m. after being released from the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona early Thursday morning.
KOCO
Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center during 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
KOCO
Stillwater police arrest three people for trafficking illegal drugs
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three people for drug trafficking within two days. On Jan. 12, members of the Stillwater Police Department Special Project Unit arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, according to a new release from police. A subsequent investigation revealed Bradford was in possession of six grams of fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
KOCO
Oklahoma apartment complex residents ask for help after receiving 5-day eviction notices
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Residents at a Pauls Valley affordable housing apartment complex were told to pay up or get up. They were told that they would be evicted in five days from the Pauls Valley Terrace if they didn't pay large sums of money that they claim they don't owe.
KOCO
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Oklahoma City turns to beet juice to treat slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is turning to an unlikely source to help treat snow-covered roads during the winter: beet juice. The city's Public Works Department announced in a news release that the pilot program will examine how the solution performs on select bridges and overpasses this weekend. It said beet juice is used in cities like Calgary, Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati.
KOCO
Lawyer explains purpose of gag order placed on Athena Brownfield case
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Caddo County Jail on Thursday. Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after court documents say he beat and killed the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
