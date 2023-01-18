ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen

MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court

ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman taken to hospital after fire sparks at Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire sparked at a home in Midwest City. The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Firefighters said they saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police arrest three people for trafficking illegal drugs

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three people for drug trafficking within two days. On Jan. 12, members of the Stillwater Police Department Special Project Unit arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, according to a new release from police. A subsequent investigation revealed Bradford was in possession of six grams of fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
ENID, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City turns to beet juice to treat slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is turning to an unlikely source to help treat snow-covered roads during the winter: beet juice. The city's Public Works Department announced in a news release that the pilot program will examine how the solution performs on select bridges and overpasses this weekend. It said beet juice is used in cities like Calgary, Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Lawyer explains purpose of gag order placed on Athena Brownfield case

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Caddo County Jail on Thursday. Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after court documents say he beat and killed the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK

