Two File For Town Council Positions
WARSAW — Two more candidates have filed this week for municipal elections. Austin Reynolds filed for Winona Lake Town Council District 1 and Cindy Kaiser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 3. Candidates who have already filed prior to this week include:. Jeff Grose, Warsaw, mayor. William G. Frush,...
Rock Caucused In To Harrison Township Advisory Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock is now part of the Harrison Township Advisory Board. Rock was chosen by a Kosciusko County GOP caucus on Thursday, Jan. 19, to replace Gerald Weirick, who resigned on Dec. 31. He actually got to vote in the caucus himself, along with two other precinct...
Historical Personality Profile: Educator Don Cox
WINONA LAKE — After 27 years in public education and 22 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, Don M. Cox will be honored for his contribution to the educational progress of this community during the Jefferson Parent/Teacher Organization meeting in the school Tuesday as part of the annual open house.
The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Trombley Is New JCAP Coordinator
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announces the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Kosciusko County Jail Chemical Addiction Program coordinator. Trombley and her husband, Cole, are residents of Warsaw and have two sons, Theodore, 4, and Wyatt, 2. She graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University.
United Way Of Allen County CEO Ready To Tackle New Priorities
The new CEO of United Way of Allen County says as he works to better familiarize himself with the community, he is focused on helping the organization with its strategic shift in priorities. Robert Haworth began his tenure earlier this month after being named to the position in November. “My...
Syracuse Public Library — New Legal Resource Available
SYRACUSE — An Indiana Legal Help kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access indianalegalhelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in our area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The ADA-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
Donna Wood
Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
County Officials Contacted About Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man’s property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he’d reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
KEDCO, DreamOn Studios Partner For Kosciusko MedTech Accelerator
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation recently announced details for the second cohort of the Kosciusko Medical Technology Accelerator Studio, to continue building a pipeline of startup companies to complement and advance the existing product development and manufacturing capabilities in Warsaw. KEDCO announced the kick-off of the second...
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
Grace L. Brower
Grace L. Brower, Pierceton, passed away on her 96th birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Majestic Care West. She was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Merriam. On Feb. 17, 1946, she married Harold L. Brower in Huntington. Grace is survived by her daughters: Wanda (Larry) Bolint, Susan (Jim) Converse and...
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
E. Wayne Miller
E. Wayne Miller, 77, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 7, 1945, in Hadley, Penn. Wayne and his wife, Ruby (Koerner) Miller have celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death. They were married July 30, 1977, in Middlebury.
