College Park, MD

Wbaltv.com

Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point bar hits the auction block

The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.
Wbaltv.com

BARCS waives adoption fees this week due to overcrowding issues

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is desperately looking for people to adopt animals as the shelter nears capacity. The shelter is already out of space for dogs this season, so BARCS is waiving adoption fees for all animals through Sunday. The shelter hopes that pushes people to come in and take a pet home so they can make space for more animals in need.
BALTIMORE, MD

