Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
Ravens and Bisciotti Foundation donate $20M to transform Hilton Rec Center
Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore announced today that the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donate $20 million to transform the Hilton Recreation Center in west Baltimore. The donation will help fund the creation of the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club...
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to personally prosecute murder trial
Ivan Bates will personally prosecute a murder case, the Baltimore City state's attorney announced Friday. While it's not unheard of for a jurisdiction's top prosecutor to litigate a criminal case, it is rare in Baltimore. "I want everybody to recognize the reason I entered my appearance is because, at the...
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
Authorities search for inmate who escaped state-run facility in Sykesville area
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Authorities in Sykesville locked down a school Thursday as they searched for an escaped inmate. The Sykesville Police Department said it was informed around 11:30 a.m. about the escape of an inmate from the state-run Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road outside the town limits. Town...
Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance
Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility. Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.
One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point bar hits the auction block
The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.
Formerly homeless young people get fresh haircut, fresh start from student barbers
Student barbers are giving young adults in drug treatment and dealing with trauma a fresh haircut and fresh starts for the new year. This effort is about helping young people who are formerly homeless start the year off with hope and helping them set and achieve goals. Carl Williams, a...
BARCS waives adoption fees this week due to overcrowding issues
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is desperately looking for people to adopt animals as the shelter nears capacity. The shelter is already out of space for dogs this season, so BARCS is waiving adoption fees for all animals through Sunday. The shelter hopes that pushes people to come in and take a pet home so they can make space for more animals in need.
