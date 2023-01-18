Read full article on original website
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Company of Heroes 3 - Official British Forces Sizzle Trailer
The latest Company of Heroes 3 trailer showcases the game's British Forces. Check it out to learn about the strengths of this fighting force, including a look at their vehicles, artillery, and more.
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Tin Hearts - Official Release Date Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Tin Hearts for another look at the upcoming narrative puzzle adventure game coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2023. Check it out to see the world and more, and get ready to embark on an adventure.
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
Smite Patch Notes 10.1: Fire Giant Update Release Date and Details
Something big is coming to Smite, in a very literal sense. A new God takes the stage in the next Smite update: Surtr, The Fire Giant. Not only do you have the new God Surtr to look forward to, but a new Battle Pass and crossover event with none other than Magic the Gathering.
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Spirits of Vengeance
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for Spirits of Vengeance Story Mission. During this mission, you will point down Blaze's location and save him from Lilith's goons. Before The Mission. After waking up, get out of your room and go to the general room. All...
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
Which Platform Is Right For You?
Having the right gaming setup can completely transform your gaming experience. But with so many options in platforms, peripherals, and in-game items, it can be tough to know which ones are right for you. Mark Medina is here to break down and compare some of the top Gaming Platforms available right now, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Steamdeck, PC, and Nintendo Switch!
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - Official Teaser Trailer
Get a glimpse at the upcoming Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC in this new teaser trailer showcasing a peek at what awaits in Dracula’s castle, including areas to explore, familiar enemies, and more!. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC features two new biomes, 14 iconic weapons - including...
