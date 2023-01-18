It was an exciting day for fourth and fifth graders at Detroit Edison Public School Academy. The Detroit Tigers brought three of their players, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning, to participate in a pep rally with DEPSA students to create excitement about the upcoming Tigers season. Haase and Manning participated in a whiffle ball game with students, while Boyd held a Q&A with students.

