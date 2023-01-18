ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox47News

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Detroit Tigers provide exciting and memorable morning for students at Detroit Edison Public School Academy

It was an exciting day for fourth and fifth graders at Detroit Edison Public School Academy. The Detroit Tigers brought three of their players, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning, to participate in a pep rally with DEPSA students to create excitement about the upcoming Tigers season. Haase and Manning participated in a whiffle ball game with students, while Boyd held a Q&A with students.
DETROIT, MI
Fox47News

Advanced Osteopathic Health - 1/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nebbeling, Board Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist with Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about Prolotherapy: a Non-Surgical Joint Repair. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 3231833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy