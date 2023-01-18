ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
No, Target has not raised its minimum wage to $24 an hour for all employees

Whether the federal minimum wage should be raised from $7.25 an hour is an ongoing debate across the country. The federal minimum wage sets the lowest legal limit for pay nationwide, but states and companies can set higher rates. Amid worker shortages, many companies have tried to attract employees by offering higher-than-minimum wages.
