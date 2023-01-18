Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris headline latest commits for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are among the third wave of commitments for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This year’s tournament marks Thomas’ ninth WM Phoenix Open appearance and Zalatoris’ second. Thomas has turned in two third-place finishes (2019, 2020) — both ties — and was eighth in the 2022 iteration of the event. In his first taste of the WM Phoenix Open last year, Zalatoris ended up 17th as a sponsor exemption.
The American Express: Jon Rahm leads a loaded field once again as PGA Tour hits California
January 19-22 PGA West | La Quinta, California. Betting favorite, via BetMGM: Jon Rahm (+600) Last time out: Hudson Swafford rallies to grab third career win. Hudson Swafford picked up his third career win last season at The American Express after a massive finish in La Quinta. Swafford eagled the...
What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
Golf Digest
Rookie is 18 under after two AmEx rounds and still has Jon Rahm breathing down his neck
PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson doesn’t know if he has ever been 18 under par in back-to-back rounds. Maybe he has, maybe he hasn’t. But he certainly hasn’t gone that low in a professional tournament. “That's a good question,” Thompson laughed. “I don't really know; definitely not in a tour event.”
Golf Channel
Brooke Henderson stays hot, claims Tournament of Champions 36-hole lead
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Brooke Henderson’s goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Playing alongside Hall of...
This Pro Golfer Got One of the Worst Breaks You’ll See at PGA West
S.H. Kim arguably didn’t deserve to be tortured by PGA West’s 18-foot deep bunker.
KESQ
Rookie Davis Thompson leads Jon Rahm by two shots after two rounds at the American Express
PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson has been dialed in. After a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, the PGA Tour rookie followed that up with an 8-under 64 on Friday, putting him at 18-under for the tournament. Thompson's had a historic two rounds in the desert, making...
Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for the fight...
Rookie leads American Express Golf Tournament in La Quinta
Rookie Davis Thompson holds a two-stroke lead over five golfers, including pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm, entering Friday’s second round of The American Express PGA tournament. Thompson will play at the Nicklaus Tournament Course after shooting a bogey-free 10-under-par 62 at the La Quinta Country Club Thursday, including eagles on...
Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta. That flawless start on a sunny day in the Southern California desert put Thompson two clear of Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid and Sam Burns. “I just got off to a hot start and just kind of coasted on my way in,” said Thompson, who finished with a birdie. “It’s always good to see some putts go in early and give you confidence to just keep it rolling.”
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Chandler Phillips, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course) in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Phillips earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour...
msn.com
Lowry, Molinari and Lee share lead at Abu Dhabi Championship
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard. That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington. Lowry, the 2019...
