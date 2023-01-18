ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris headline latest commits for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are among the third wave of commitments for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This year’s tournament marks Thomas’ ninth WM Phoenix Open appearance and Zalatoris’ second. Thomas has turned in two third-place finishes (2019, 2020) — both ties — and was eighth in the 2022 iteration of the event. In his first taste of the WM Phoenix Open last year, Zalatoris ended up 17th as a sponsor exemption.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf Channel

Brooke Henderson stays hot, claims Tournament of Champions 36-hole lead

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Brooke Henderson’s goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Playing alongside Hall of...
HeySoCal

Rookie leads American Express Golf Tournament in La Quinta

Rookie Davis Thompson holds a two-stroke lead over five golfers, including pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm, entering Friday’s second round of The American Express PGA tournament. Thompson will play at the Nicklaus Tournament Course after shooting a bogey-free 10-under-par 62 at the La Quinta Country Club Thursday, including eagles on...
LA QUINTA, CA
The Associated Press

Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta. That flawless start on a sunny day in the Southern California desert put Thompson two clear of Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid and Sam Burns. “I just got off to a hot start and just kind of coasted on my way in,” said Thompson, who finished with a birdie. “It’s always good to see some putts go in early and give you confidence to just keep it rolling.”
LA QUINTA, CA
msn.com

Lowry, Molinari and Lee share lead at Abu Dhabi Championship

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard. That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington. Lowry, the 2019...

Comments / 0

Community Policy