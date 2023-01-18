Effective: 2023-01-23 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Tuesday, January 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 19.5 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage on or about Tuesday, January 31. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 04/17/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO