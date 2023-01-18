Effective: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO