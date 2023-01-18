Effective: 2023-01-21 20:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO