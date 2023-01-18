ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

New Directions, in partnership with the Teen Advisory Council (TAC), seeks Knox County Teacher’s opinions as we develop youth and community violence prevention strategies. We would appreciate input from Knox County’s local school staff!. New Directions has developed a Teacher Environmental Scan to learn your thoughts on how...
NBC4 Columbus

Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna man receives transplant using own stem cells

GAHANNA, Ohio — Marc Howard still does not like needles. And that’s saying a lot given how many he’s had to face in the past couple of years. He’s been dealing with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in the plasma cells. He’s been taking medication and going through chemotherapy. But what he needed was a stem cell transplant.
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Zack Schulman

June 18, 2022 | What began as a “right swipe” on the dating app Hinge resulted in the commencement of an exquisite, breathtaking celebration of love between Hannah (Leeman) and Zack Schulman. The pair matched in the summer of 2018, chatting virtually for months before meeting for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday

ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
ONTARIO, OH
ocj.com

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week

Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH

