Read full article on original website
Related
Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood
Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the La La Land director’s overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical. In the opening act of Damien Chazelle’s hyperventilating, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively straight on to the screen, covering us in a veritable sewage farm of sloppy excreta. Over the next three hours (believe me, it feels longer) we’ll be treated to a man chomping down on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of subterranean revellers to the monkey/chimp refrain of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbie’s neck before having its head cut off with a knife. We’ll also get to watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (“Playtime with potty time!”) and see Robbie projectile-vomiting all over someone’s nice suit, extravagantly despoiling a Klikó rug in the process. All this is delivered in shrieking, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! look like one of the slower works of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr. Subtle it is not. Nor is it good.
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending
Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov’s gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and—thanks to a neck-snapping...
Idaho8.com
‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner says he broke 30 bones in snowplow accident
“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital for more than two weeks. Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV “Universe,” posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read:
Aubrey Plaza gives 'SNL' tour
During her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, Aubrey Plaza, talked about being a former NBC Page and gave a tour of the studio.
Idaho8.com
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important
One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.
Comments / 0