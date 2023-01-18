Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
Is This The Reason Bills Mafia Jumps Through Tables?
Four straight Super Bowls, Wide Right, Josh Allen hurdling linebackers, and of course Bills Mafia. Since Bills Mafia started in the 2000s, it has grown to become a monster force for both the Bills and communities around Western New York. When people think of Bills' Mafia they think of jumping...
London: Buffalo Bills Will Lose a Home Game in 2023
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their latest playoff run, as they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills did have some pretty big news regarding a certain game in 2023, which we now know is official.
FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch
Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
Bengals Player Doing Lots of Talking to the Media Regarding Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both played one less game than the rest of the NFL during the 2022 NFL regular season. That was due to the cancelled Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. The two teams finally play one another this...
Here’s How They Deice Highmark Stadium In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The weather forecast is calling for some snow and colder air to move in for the game this Sunday. The fans of the Buffalo Bills are no strangers to snow...
Eric Moulds Coming Back to Orchard Park This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills play their biggest game of the season this season, as the host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills and Bengals are two of the NFL's best teams and both have Super Bowl aspirations. It should be a great game with plenty of wide receiving talent: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.
Ryan Miller Writes an Emotional Thank You Letter to Buffalo
Tonight is a big night for the City of Buffalo, Sabres fans and former NHL goaltender, Ryan Miller. Tonight is Ryan Miller night at KeyBank Center, as the Sabres great will have his number 30 retired, along with having a ceremony that honors his career in Buffalo. That ceremony begins 6 pm, so make sure you're in your seats early for this game.
Jordan Poyer Tells Tom Brady: “Go Be With Your Kids, Man”
It's an important next two months for Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer. Poyer is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March, as his contract will expire with the Bills. There's been much debate on if general manager Brandon Beane will be able to re-sign Poyer, because they're up against the cap and have Tremaine Edmunds to re-sign.
The Buffalo Bills Are Headed To London Next Season
The Buffalo Bills will be part of the NFL's international schedule next season. This morning the Bills announced that they will be playing one of next season's home games in London, England. The game could Bills Mafia a glimpse into what future games here in Orchard park will look like...
Light Snow In The Forecast For Sunday’s Buffalo Bills Game
As the Buffalo Bills get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it looks like the weather will not be a big factor in the game. The latest weather forecast is calling for possible light snow along with some rain on Sunday. It looks like if you are out...
Bengals Rule Out Two Important Offensive Players Against Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's the first ever matchup between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, since their Monday Night Football game on January 2nd was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. This is the first divisional round home game since...
