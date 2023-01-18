ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azmirror.com

AZ ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles

Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week. The Alliance for Water Efficiency ranks conservation, sustainability and affordability, and assigns each U.S. state a national and regional ranking.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why more water could make fixing the Colorado River even more difficult

Opinion: Above-normal snowpack is great news. But it also could make an already difficult job to sustain the Colorado River even tougher. Record snowfall has come to Arizona. It hasn’t even melted yet, and already there’s an extra 100,000 acre-feet of water in Salt River Project’s reservoirs since Jan. 1.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Department announces 10-year wildlife conservation strategic plan

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department unveiled its wildlife conservation blueprint for the next decade that addressed vulnerable species and habitat protection. The Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy received input from federal and state agencies, sportsmen groups, conservation organizations, Native American tribes, recreational groups, local governments and private citizens to put together the roadmap. Arizona’s last State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona

Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Solidifies Partnership Between State of Arizona and Western Governors University

One of Gov. Doug Ducey’s final actions in office could give local students a chance at a higher education. Governor Doug Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University (WGU), establishing WGU Arizona – a state affiliate of the national, online university – to provide greater access to higher education opportunities for Arizonans through new technologies and online pathways.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona

The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
TEMPE, AZ
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ARIZONA STATE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job" Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job." RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
lifetrixcorner.com

Camping in the Mountains of Arizona

Arizona is known for its stunning deserts, but the state also boasts a diverse range of mountains and forests. From the towering peaks of the San Francisco Mountains to the lush forests of the White Mountains, Arizona’s mountains offer a wide range of opportunities for camping and outdoor adventure. In this guide, we will explore some of the best places to camp in the mountains of Arizona, as well as tips and advice for planning a camping trip in this beautiful and rugged terrain.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy