azmirror.com
AZ ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles
Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week. The Alliance for Water Efficiency ranks conservation, sustainability and affordability, and assigns each U.S. state a national and regional ranking.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why more water could make fixing the Colorado River even more difficult
Opinion: Above-normal snowpack is great news. But it also could make an already difficult job to sustain the Colorado River even tougher. Record snowfall has come to Arizona. It hasn’t even melted yet, and already there’s an extra 100,000 acre-feet of water in Salt River Project’s reservoirs since Jan. 1.
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish Department announces 10-year wildlife conservation strategic plan
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department unveiled its wildlife conservation blueprint for the next decade that addressed vulnerable species and habitat protection. The Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy received input from federal and state agencies, sportsmen groups, conservation organizations, Native American tribes, recreational groups, local governments and private citizens to put together the roadmap. Arizona’s last State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
KTAR.com
Details being worked out for Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ Arizona border visit, Gov. Hobbs says
PHONEIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs invited U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to see the border first-hand during her State of the State address on Jan. 9. Hobbs told reporters on Friday that details for his visit are being worked out with Mayorkas' office.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Solidifies Partnership Between State of Arizona and Western Governors University
One of Gov. Doug Ducey’s final actions in office could give local students a chance at a higher education. Governor Doug Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University (WGU), establishing WGU Arizona – a state affiliate of the national, online university – to provide greater access to higher education opportunities for Arizonans through new technologies and online pathways.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona
The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
kyma.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats
There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won't ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip.
lifetrixcorner.com
Camping in the Mountains of Arizona
Arizona is known for its stunning deserts, but the state also boasts a diverse range of mountains and forests. From the towering peaks of the San Francisco Mountains to the lush forests of the White Mountains, Arizona’s mountains offer a wide range of opportunities for camping and outdoor adventure. In this guide, we will explore some of the best places to camp in the mountains of Arizona, as well as tips and advice for planning a camping trip in this beautiful and rugged terrain.
