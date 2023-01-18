ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento residents have until Monday to place leaf piles in streets for the Claw

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division continues to be swamped with clean-up efforts across the city since the break out of winter storms. “We ask our customers to please be patient, as stormy weather tends to delay collections,” said Jesa David, Recycling and Solid Waste Division spokesperson. “Residents can help by filling their organic waste containers first and keeping piles consolidated and away from storm drains.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Silicon Valley

The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento

The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elk Grove, California

Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
ELK GROVE, CA
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Abandoned building in midtown catches fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in midtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The fire was on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire back in September, with officials saying squatters...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK. The extent of the damage is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
YUBA CITY, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy