Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Related
Sacramento residents have until Monday to place leaf piles in streets for the Claw
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division continues to be swamped with clean-up efforts across the city since the break out of winter storms. “We ask our customers to please be patient, as stormy weather tends to delay collections,” said Jesa David, Recycling and Solid Waste Division spokesperson. “Residents can help by filling their organic waste containers first and keeping piles consolidated and away from storm drains.”
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Silicon Valley
The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento
The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced
LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
Abandoned building in midtown catches fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in midtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The fire was on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire back in September, with officials saying squatters...
All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK. The extent of the damage is unclear.
kmvt
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – It’s not your typical 911 call. A California couple called for help after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their Bakersfield home. “What I saw was chaos, drama, and a man stuck in the chimney,” Taylor Alvarez, a witness, said about the situation.
Sacramento leaf season is ending. Here’s when you need to have your last pile out
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Leaf season is coming to an end in Sacramento, meaning the “claw” will be making its last pickup in the coming days. Residents who have leaf piles that need to be picked up should make sure to have them out for collection by Monday, Jan. 23. -Video Above: State lawmakers propose […]
Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December. Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise. •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Fox40
Birds rescued by Sacramento Fire Department from restaurant fire smoke
(KTXL) — Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses. A fire official said that around 5:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a restaurant, Bamboo Noodle House, in a strip mall on Lemon Hill Avenue. According to...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
Comments / 0