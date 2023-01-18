ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi

A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
techxplore.com

Dolphin-inspired compact sonar for enhanced underwater acoustic imaging

Underwater imaging sonars are an essential technology for ocean exploration. Biomimetic sonars that are inspired from marine mammals such as dolphins are an emerging development in this field. A team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Tropical Marine Science Institute (TMSI) has developed a dolphin-inspired compact sonar with a novel echo processing method that allows for clearer visual imaging underwater compared to the conventional signal processing method of visualizing sound echoes.
techxplore.com

Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?

If you're one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT—based on GTP3, a large language model—is a disruptive technology designed to "provide human-like responses" to user...
techxplore.com

What DALL-E reveals about human creativity

The often delightful and arresting images created by the latest generation of text-to-image generators, exemplified by DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, have stirred up lots of buzz in both the arts and the AI worlds. The images, generated from simple text prompts (e.g., a baboon sailing a colorful dinghy), look very much like the products of intelligent human creativity.
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use

U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
techxplore.com

An exploration of calibrating activity-based mobility demand of travelers with bounded rationality

Parameter calibration of traffic assignment models is vital to travel demand analysis and management. As an extension of the conventional traffic assignment, boundedly rational activity-travel assignment (BR-ATA) combines activity-based modeling and traffic assignment endogenously and can capture the interdependencies between high dimensional choice facets along the activity-travel patterns. The inclusion...
techxplore.com

Vertical electrochemical transistor pushes wearable electronics forward

A transdisciplinary Northwestern University research team has developed a revolutionary transistor that is expected be ideal for lightweight, flexible, high-performance bioelectronics. The electrochemical transistor is compatible with blood and water and can amplify important signals, making it especially useful for biomedical sensing. Such a transistor could enable wearable devices for...
Futurism

People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare

In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
techxplore.com

Sink or swim: Perform your own assessment of future low-carbon ships with an online calculator

Maritime transport has become central to international trade and the world economy. It is estimated that 90,000 marine vessels are used to transport 90% of goods carried by sea. As these vessels consume fossil fuels like road vehicles and emit up to ~3% of global anthropogenic emissions, the pressing question is how these traditional vessels can be redesigned to become more efficient and less polluting, from CO2, CO2-equivalent, and air quality perspectives.
Freethink

Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement

Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
techxplore.com

A system to enable multi-kilometer and sub-terahertz communications at extremely high frequency bands

After the introduction of the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G), engineers worldwide are now working on systems that could further speed up communications. The next-generation wireless communication networks, from 6G onward, will require technologies that enable communications at sub-terahertz and terahertz frequency bands (i.e., from 100GHz to 10THz).
techxplore.com

Comprehensive performance evaluation of electron microscopes empowers local companies in Korea

Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS, President Hyun-Min Park) has succeeded in developing a high-performance energy analyzer, which is a key technology for determining the performance of electron microscopes. The service will be made available to local equipment companies to foster the advanced microscope industry. The performance of...
techxplore.com

Researchers lay out strategies for up-scaling of bioelectrochemical systems

With rising concerns about energy and water management, microbial electrochemical technologies (METs), such as microbial fuel cells, have emerged as promising solutions. However, actual progress in these technologies have not lived up to the expectations so far. Now, in a new study, researchers from Korea, India, UAE, and Turkey have highlighted strategies that can help with the up-scaling of METs, eventually leading to their commercialization and widespread use.
ZDNet

Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now

Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
techxplore.com

High-speed, high-capacity power amplifier for next-generation networks

NEC Corporation has developed a power amplifier that will serve as a key device for mobile access and fronthaul/backhaul wireless communication equipment to enable high-speed, high-capacity communications for 5G Advanced and 6G networks. This power amplifier uses GaAs technology that can be mass-produced and has achieved the world's highest output power of 10 mW in the 150 GHz band. Capitalizing on this, NEC aims to fast-track both equipment development and social implementation.
