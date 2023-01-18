ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes Warns Consumers to be Vigilant Against Super Bowl Scams

Attorney General Kris Mayes is reminding consumers to watch out for Super Bowl scams in the weeks leading up to the big game in Glendale. Scam artists may try to sell counterfeit tickets, the same passes to multiple consumers or original tickets that have been voided. Consumers looking for a place to stay need to watch for fraudsters who may pose as hosting sites. Scammers sometimes lead people to believe they have accommodations, request payment and then disappear, leaving them with no place to stay.
Cigna Drops Fry’s Pharmacies, No Longer In-Network Insurance Coverage For Customers

If you hold Cigna as your health insurance, Fry’s pharmacies are now considered out of network. Grocery retailer Kroger Co, which is the parent company of Fry’s, has terminated their partnership with Cigna due to an “unsustainable” pricing model. It comes down to health care providers wanting to increase their revenue, while insurance companies are looking for ways to pay less.
