Attorney General Kris Mayes is reminding consumers to watch out for Super Bowl scams in the weeks leading up to the big game in Glendale. Scam artists may try to sell counterfeit tickets, the same passes to multiple consumers or original tickets that have been voided. Consumers looking for a place to stay need to watch for fraudsters who may pose as hosting sites. Scammers sometimes lead people to believe they have accommodations, request payment and then disappear, leaving them with no place to stay.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO