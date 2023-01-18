ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

thunder1320.com

Coffee County picks up road district sweep at Franklin County

Lady Raiders blowout Rebelettes with solid defense. Coffee County took its defense on the road Friday night. And the Lady Raiders scored some points, too. Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders (AP no. 2) jumped all over the Rebelettes 32-10 by halftime and blew them out in the second half, winning 62-23.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

CMS Lady Raiders win Area 6 Title

Different tournament, same story – Coffee County beating Warren County. Just under a week after beating Warren County for the CTC Championship, the Lady Raiders did it again Thursday, January 19th, this time for the Area 6 Championship. Coffee County got 21 points from a red hot Kaysen Morgan...
thunder1320.com

Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield

Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91. Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.
FRANKLIN, TN
thunder1320.com

Doris Isabel Pearson

It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 18, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN. Doris was born on September 25th, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Grundy County Herald

UPDATE: Tracy City Police found body of Edith Anderson

UPDATE: Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder has confirmed that the body of Edith Anderson has been found. We will have more details as they are provided to us. Stay tuned. Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother.
TRACY CITY, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
SMYRNA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion

Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill

THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED THIS MORNING IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED MULTIPLE VEHICLES AND THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 6 NEAR THE RIPPAVILLA PLANTATION IN SPRING HILL. THE ROADWAY WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Body found floating in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

