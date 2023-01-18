Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91. Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.

