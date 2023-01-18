Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
hot969boston.com
Boston Road Rage is Bad, But It’s Not the Worst
Boston road rage incidents and our Masshole driving reputation have to be good enough to make the Top 10 in the country, right?. Wrong! For once, Boston misses the cut on a dubious Top 10 list. Granted, we’re No. 11, so we just barely missed the Top 10. But still, you gotta take those wins where you can get ’em!
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Spas In Boston To Treat Yourself
Boston is a busy city – there’s no better way to unwind from the hustle than a visit to one of its premium spas. Facials, massages, and steam rooms await. Whether you are local or just visiting, there are more than a few options to reset in Beantown. The best spas to indulge in a relaxing day in Boston are:
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Boston Resident Shares Easy Hack for Getting Into Local Attractions for Free
Not many people are aware of this.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
whdh.com
WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
hot969boston.com
Boston’s Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants From Open Table
Open Table recently released a list of Boston’s highest rated restaurants. App users rate restaurants as they go and these were the ten highest rated. These spots were hand picked by diners like you and me. See if one of your favorites made the list for best overall restaurant.
baystatebanner.com
‘The Embrace’ shakes up Boston’s public art scene
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. “The Embrace,” a sculptural monument by artist Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was officially unveiled on the Boston Common on Friday. The large-form bronze sculpture offers an abstract rendering of the pair embracing, inspired by an image of the couple taken after King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Time Out Global
This new Seaport store is way too chic for Boston
The Seaport has quickly become the place to go for all things fashion in Boston. From Millennial favorites like Everlane, Lunya and Alo opening up shop in the neighborhood, to now high end international brands like Crémieux coming to town, the Seaport is the new shopping district in Boston.
