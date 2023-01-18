Landfill space becoming an issue for city Subhead

As dry weather continues, council eyes water use

News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:42 ImageBody

Councilmembers approved upcoming construction contracts during Tuesday’s Fredericksburg City Council meeting, and discussed construction of a new city landfill cell due to the rising amount of waste in the county.

Landfill construction

A growing county means growing waste needs, so the council heard a report about adding to its landfill space, but with an eye toward future options.

“Cell nine, the final cell within Phase 2 of the city’s landfill facility, lies immediately adjacent to Ranch Road 1631,” said Garrett Bonn, assistant city manager. “The approved fiscal year budget for 2023 included $1.425 million in funding for design and construction of the cell as well as the feasibility and long-term study for the landfill itself.”

Bonn explained the construction had to be separated into three different parts — the actual construction of the cell, the geosynthetics (liners) installation and construction administrative services, which are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to properly permit the project.

“Construction itself is anticipated to be completed in late spring or early summer,” he said, “so we should be able to start putting trash into the cell, probably mid-summer. The paperwork with the state does take some time to get approved, but we don’t anticipate any major delays.”

Bonn said based on overall cost estimates of just under $1 million, the city should realize a substantial savings from its budgeted amount.

Bonn estimated the cell would last roughly three to four years.

Councilmember Emily Kirchner asked if there had been discussion about fencing surrounding the facility.

“That fence is not too high,” she said. “And it’s (the cell) going to be right on the fence. I’m curious what the cost for that would be.”

Bonn said that the city had considered the installation of some berms, which are structures designed to filter or divert runoff, but that the costs were high. He said the construction of such structures could be a topic of conversation at later meetings because there is a high quantity of windblown trash that landfill employees spend time picking up.

Storm Sewer Project

Bonn reported that the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has officially approved the North Llano Street Storm Sewer Project, which addresses a longstanding drainage issue at the intersection of North Llano and College streets, for grant funding ($390,529) and a zero-interest loan ($2.12 million) received through the flood infrastructure fund from the state.

“Now that everything has been completed with the Water Development Board, we can actually get started on the design,” he said.

Bonn presented the council with a request of approval of a professional services contract purposed for the design of the project not to exceed $349,200.

“We’re hoping the design is completed by the end of this year and then get started with construction early next year,” he said, adding the project would most likely be completed by next summer.

This proposal means there may be future lane closures during the construction project, but Bonn anticipated two-way traffic should be maintained at all times.

The council unanimously approved the Professional Services Contract for the project.

STRs

Short term rentals (STR) violations have now been divided into two classifications when reported, with “minor” violations mainly waste violations and “major” being primarily noise violations.

“We’ve been up to about 50/50 STR versus non-STR minor code enforcement violations,” City Manager Clinton Bailey said. “With respect to major violations over the past three months, we’ve had three formal noise violations. That’s all we’ve had with respect to STRs.”

Bailey reported that in most cases, the violator was aware of the house rules provided by the STR and chose to be irreverent.

“I’d just like to stress,” said councilmember Bobby Watson, “that if we’re not made aware of these violations (noise violations) or if the police are not called, then we don’t know about it and we don’t get a true reflection of what the situation really is. If we have three major noise violations in three months, I’m not sure we have a problem, but I know there have been more than three over the last three months.”

“Don’t hesitate to call the police and let them know that there’s noise next door, across the street or a block over,” he added. “We need to know about it if we’re going to correct the problem.”

Granicus, the city’s STR management software, has not been able to meet the city’s needs.

“They’ve admitted that we were misled to an extent from the beginning,” said Bailey, “in terms of that product (Granicus) meeting our specific needs.”

Mike Hogan, of Hogan Consulting, which is assisting the city in the software-development process, is helping with new software.

“What we could do may be to either modify processes on our end to fit Granicus, see if there was another software piece out there that would work, or go back to the original plan to develop something custom which is just for Fredericksburg,” Hogan said.

He said that rather than having a complex system of software, he is looking to boil it down to what Fredericksburg needs to get the job done.

“We’re basically just a couple of months away from actually releasing the software so that you guys can put it in place,” he said.

Street closures

Council members reviewed requests for upcoming street closures for the Touch-a-Truck event, the Wanderlust Half-Marathon, the Fredericksburg VFD Fish Fry, the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, the Wildflower Run and the Crawfish Festival.

Streets closing, dates and times include:

• Touch-a-Truck: West Austin Street, from North Crockett to North Adams streets, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., March 23.

• Wanderlust Half- Marathon: West Austin Street, North Crockett to North Adams streets, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., March 25.

• VFD Fish Fry: West Austin Street, from North Crockett to North Adams streets, 3-10 p.m., April 15.

• Vintage Motor Car Club of America: Austin Street, from Crockett to Adams streets, all day on April 18.

• Wildflower Run: West Austin Street, from North Crockett to North Adams streets, 6-11 a.m., April 22.

• Crawfish Festival: North Adams Street, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, May 26 and ending at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28. West Austin Street, from North Crockett to North Adams streets, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, May 26 and ending at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Future discussions

Councilmembers plan on discussing water supply and conservation methods in the upcoming meetings.

“Because we have not improved since summer last year through the fall, a pretty dry fall and winter this year, we feel it’s critical to start talking about some of the water conservation measures that we’re contemplating currently,” Bailey said.

The city manager reported that the Hill Country Underground Water Conservation District voted unanimously to proceed with an additional 90-day moratorium on new wells in the county at their last board meeting. This moratorium will be the third standing in what will be a 270-day moratorium on new wells in the county. He said there had been some discussion as to whether the county should move into Stage 4 watering restrictions.

He added the council is likely to look into the study of an additional wellfield.

During the drought, the water supply has shown consistently downward trends, increasing the chances of the city moving into Stage 4 water restrictions.