wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
wiproud.com
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting case in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021, on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at...
wiproud.com
How safe is a restraining order? Experts discuss
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Advocates in the Chippewa Valley say that restraining orders provide legal protections for victims of domestic violence. “The purpose of a domestic violence restraining order of any restraining order really is to have legal grounds to say, you can’t contact me, you can’t hurt me, you can’t write.”
wiproud.com
Pantera, Slipknot set to headline Rock Fest in Wisconsin for 3-day music festival
CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The 29th annual, largest three-day rock music and camping event in the United States has announced its lineup that will rock western Wisconsin in July 2023, that features headliners Slipknot, Pantera, and Godsmack. Rock Fest 2023 returns to Cadott for three days in July that...
