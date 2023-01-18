ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting case in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021, on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
How safe is a restraining order? Experts discuss

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Advocates in the Chippewa Valley say that restraining orders provide legal protections for victims of domestic violence. “The purpose of a domestic violence restraining order of any restraining order really is to have legal grounds to say, you can’t contact me, you can’t hurt me, you can’t write.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

