WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
WRDW-TV
Convicts in Augusta murder case get mixed news in appeals
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life sentence of one suspect for a 2012 slaying and other crimes, while ordering a new trial for another defendant. The crimes happened on Aug. 3, 2012. A few weeks later, a Richmond County grand jury indicted...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
WRDW-TV
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
Burke County swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old, released on bond
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
North Augustan sentenced to federal prison for drug offenses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man with a substantial history of drug-trafficking convictions has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison. Maurice Antwain Diggs, 43, of North Augusta, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to federal prosecutors.
WJBF.com
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
North Augusta man to spend more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking
A North Augusta man will spend 151 months behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
wfxg.com
North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
wfxg.com
Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wfxg.com
Richmond County deputy fired, arrested for bringing contraband to inmates
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The sheriff's office says on Jan. 9, they were made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division has led to Deputy Rocket being fired on Jan. 18.
wfxg.com
Marty Sawyer announces candidacy for Aiken County Sheriff
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Aiken County's longtime sheriff Mike Hunt will not run for re-election. Now, he stands behind another candidate who wants to take on the role next. This afternoon, Mary Sawyer announced his run for Aiken County Sheriff at the Aiken County Judicial Center. Sawyer has worked at the Aiken Department of Public Safety for years.
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
Rev. Karlton Howard sworn in as District 129 State Representative
Reverend Karlton Howard is now officially a state representative, having been sworn in as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 9.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office STILL searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are STILL searching for a suspect accused of breaking into cars. Authorities say on January 15th, around midnight the pictured suspect was involved in Entering Auto’s on Coldwater Street in the Retreat at Baker Place subdivision. The only description they could give us is suspect is an […]
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
