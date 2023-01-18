AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

