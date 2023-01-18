ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Convicts in Augusta murder case get mixed news in appeals

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life sentence of one suspect for a 2012 slaying and other crimes, while ordering a new trial for another defendant. The crimes happened on Aug. 3, 2012. A few weeks later, a Richmond County grand jury indicted...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
WJBF

Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augustan sentenced to federal prison for drug offenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man with a substantial history of drug-trafficking convictions has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison. Maurice Antwain Diggs, 43, of North Augusta, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to federal prosecutors.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County deputy fired, arrested for bringing contraband to inmates

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The sheriff's office says on Jan. 9, they were made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division has led to Deputy Rocket being fired on Jan. 18.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Marty Sawyer announces candidacy for Aiken County Sheriff

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Aiken County's longtime sheriff Mike Hunt will not run for re-election. Now, he stands behind another candidate who wants to take on the role next. This afternoon, Mary Sawyer announced his run for Aiken County Sheriff at the Aiken County Judicial Center. Sawyer has worked at the Aiken Department of Public Safety for years.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

