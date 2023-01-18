ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHI

Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, making it the latest tech company to rethink staffing amid economic uncertainty. Speaking before the layoff announcement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday,...
Reuters

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs, adding to glut of tech layoffs

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2 billion charge to earnings, as its cloud-computing customers reassess their spending and the company braces for potential recession.
techxplore.com

Researchers lay out strategies for up-scaling of bioelectrochemical systems

With rising concerns about energy and water management, microbial electrochemical technologies (METs), such as microbial fuel cells, have emerged as promising solutions. However, actual progress in these technologies have not lived up to the expectations so far. Now, in a new study, researchers from Korea, India, UAE, and Turkey have highlighted strategies that can help with the up-scaling of METs, eventually leading to their commercialization and widespread use.
techxplore.com

How to help UK households manage rising energy bills, and decarbonize at the same time

The cost of electricity rose sixfold between January 2021 and November 2022 as the impact of the COVID pandemic combined with Russia's invasion of Ukraine to push up wholesale energy prices. Without government intervention, household electricity costs could have grown sixfold too. But the energy price guarantee (EPG) launched in...

