Oxford, MS

The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State

Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival. "Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter. Mississippi State ...
OXFORD, MS
MaxPreps

High school girls basketball: Ja Morant's sister Teniya making a name for herself

Teniya Morant of Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) didn't get her brother's height but apparently she has some of Ja Morant's game. A 5-foot-3 senior guard, Teniya Morant comes by her athleticism naturally with her brother starring for the Memphis Grizzlies while dad Tee was high school teammate of Ray Allen before playing at HBCU Claflin University. Her mom, Jamie, was a high school point guard and played softball in college.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County’s new bail system debuts next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new bail reform program officially debuts in less than a month. It’s designed to reduce the jail population and give those without financial means a fair shake in the criminal justice system. But the transition to a new way of doing business doesn’t come without controversy or concern.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
wcbi.com

Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery. Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft. An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
BOONEVILLE, MS

