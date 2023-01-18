Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he’ll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
Lane Kiffin Trolls Mississippi State as Transfer Portal Window Closes
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to troll Mississippi State with the first transfer portal window officially closed.
Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State
Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival. "Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter. Mississippi State ...
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Ja Morant's sister Teniya making a name for herself
Teniya Morant of Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) didn't get her brother's height but apparently she has some of Ja Morant's game. A 5-foot-3 senior guard, Teniya Morant comes by her athleticism naturally with her brother starring for the Memphis Grizzlies while dad Tee was high school teammate of Ray Allen before playing at HBCU Claflin University. Her mom, Jamie, was a high school point guard and played softball in college.
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
One dead in Collierville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County’s new bail system debuts next month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new bail reform program officially debuts in less than a month. It’s designed to reduce the jail population and give those without financial means a fair shake in the criminal justice system. But the transition to a new way of doing business doesn’t come without controversy or concern.
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
wcbi.com
Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery. Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft. An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
Byhalia Police Department dividing citizens over video showing officers struggle to detain woman
BYHALIA, Miss — As questions grow over a video circulating online of an incident between the Byhalia, Mississippi, Police Department and a resident of the city, a witness is speaking out. The nearly eight-minute-long video shows four police officers working to handcuff a woman, even using a stun-gun to...
wcbi.com
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
wcbi.com
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
Comments / 0