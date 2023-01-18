Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bills-Bengals reignite rivalry in AFC divisional round after Damar Hamlin collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The bonding and goodwill between the Bills and Bengals that resulted from the Damar Hamlin scare three weeks ago has been replaced by a familiar edge that comes with big NFL playoff games as the two teams play Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff at Highmark Stadium. The Bengals, for starters, are ticked off this game isn’t being played in Cincinnati. Part of the fallout from the game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, when Bills safety Hamlin nearly died after he went into cardiac arrest on the field, was the NFL canceling that game. The Bengals were leading the...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game Saturday in KC
On a mid-November day in Kansas City, the Chiefs arrived at a point in their season that felt like a reprieve from the league’s most difficult schedule. And sure enough, they scored the game’s initial 20 points, and cruised to a double-digit win. To be fair, the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers look to keep a dominant string of wins rolling, as they host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee Sunday evening NFL Playoffs Divisional Round matchup.
Wichita Eagle
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but they did not escape its debris. We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game. But this is more than a footnote: The health of...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 14. When the Chiefs needed him most, tight end Travis Kelce provided a hall-of-fame-level performance. Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to game after suffering ankle injury vs. Jaguars
It was a scary moment for Chiefs Kingdom — and undoubtedly a painful one for Patrick Mahomes — late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was sandwiched between...
Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard
PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to return. Veteran quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Joey Bosa Fined After Public Criticism of Officiating in Chargers vs. Jaguars, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent criticism of league officiating following last Saturday’s wild card loss to the Jaguars. Bosa was seen arguing with an official as he walked off the field...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Punished for Dirty Trick vs. Cowboys - LOOK
SAN JOSE - Tom Brady couldn't trip up the Dallas Cowboys, who are in San Jose this weekend for the second round of the playoffs, having ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season Monday night in dominating fashion, 31-14. No, no, Brady couldn't trip 'em up. But he tried. He got caught.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Lwal Uguak, Defensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers. She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew...
Wichita Eagle
Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30. Eric Gordon added 16 points and Tari Eason finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green, Houston’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.
