cw34.com
73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Administration Building Locked Down After Irate Caller Threatened to Shoot Someone
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: The St. Lucie County administration building was locked down for just over an hour Thursday morning after an irate person called the permitting office and threatened to shoot someone. The permitting staff in the building got the call just after 11 a.m. St....
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
WSVN-TV
Central Florida organization celebrates newborn manatee twins
(WSVN) - An organization that tracks manatees in a Central Florida park has some big news. Save the Manatee Club recently celebrated the birth of manatee twins in Blue Spring State Park. Located in Estel, officials of the organization said the occurrence does not happen often. “This is extremely rare...
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
Rep. Greg Steube returns home from hospital after fall from ladder
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) returned home from the hospital on Saturday, after suffering “several serious injuries” in a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property earlier this week. “I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said in a tweet. “All praise and glory goes to God!…
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
WPBF News 25
'Communities are afraid': St. Lucie County sheriff's office calls for resources to combat gang violence
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office saysMonday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce involved known gang members, and ending gang violence will go a long way in making public events safer on the Treasure Coast moving forward. Chief Deputy Brian Hester said more federal funding...
Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit
A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
cbs12.com
Person of interest in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce turns himself in
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — UPDATE: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spoke to Johnson on Thursday and said he's no longer a person of interest in the shooting at this time. Investigators identified a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
an17.com
Missing boater's body located
Members of the STPSO Marine Division located the body of missing boater, Billy Coile, Monday (Jan 16) afternoon approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make a determination on the cause and manner of death.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
