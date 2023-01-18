ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Central Florida organization celebrates newborn manatee twins

(WSVN) - An organization that tracks manatees in a Central Florida park has some big news. Save the Manatee Club recently celebrated the birth of manatee twins in Blue Spring State Park. Located in Estel, officials of the organization said the occurrence does not happen often. “This is extremely rare...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewstc.com

Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
The Hill

Rep. Greg Steube returns home from hospital after fall from ladder

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) returned home from the hospital on Saturday, after suffering “several serious injuries” in a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property earlier this week. “I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said in a tweet. “All praise and glory goes to God!…
SARASOTA, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
an17.com

Missing boater's body located

Members of the STPSO Marine Division located the body of missing boater, Billy Coile, Monday (Jan 16) afternoon approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make a determination on the cause and manner of death.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy