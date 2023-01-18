😂🤡🤡😂🤡😂 All I can feel for Trump worshippers now is pity. They have become like drug addicts. Looking to fox for their next fix. They no longer think with their own minds instead they share a "mob mentality" that is void of logic. I wish they could really hear what is coming out of their mouth and see how absurd all of it is. There is no amount of clear evidence that would prove the truth in their mind that Trump lost, or any of the other things they constantly repeat and rant about that are not rational. Trump worshipers are addicted to the drama and chaos that the lies and conspiracy theories create. THEY ARE IN A CULT GO SIT YOUR LOSER BUTT DOWN FOOL.
Thanks, FBI. Keep it going. Jan 6 was an embarrassing, unpatriotic, terroristic and unconstitutional act against this great country—USA. It should never, ever be allowed to happen again. Never.Further, our US Vice President & US Congressional leaders, along with police, law enforcement, workers, and others, should never experience such selfish, ill-conceived, terroristic and unpatriotic behavior in the future.The lunatics of the trump cult never fail to spew garbage. It's their one unifying trait. Dear FBI, we patriotic Americans thank you for your excellent work everyday. Ignore the MAGA chuds, it’s very telling that they resent law enforcement. VOTE BLUE 2024🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Northern Division Crime Suppression Team officers recently conducted a traffic stop on a car with tinted windows and discovered open marijuana inside the vehicle. While searching the car, they found a black handgun in a backpack on the rear passenger seat. No one in the car had a valid concealed carry permit (CCW).It is important to remember that carrying a firearm in a vehicle is never okay if you do not have a valid CCW. If you do not have a CCW and need to transport a firearm in your vehicle, it must be unloaded and locked in the vehicle’s trunk or a locked container. This is a safety measure to ensure that the firearm is not easily accessible and to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.Always follow the laws and regulations regarding the possession and transport of firearms, as well as the laws regarding the possession and use of marijuana, to keep yourself and others safe. #firearms #CCW #Marijuana #safety
Comments / 38