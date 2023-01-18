Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
Miami’s Brickell and downtown West Palm Beach continued setting the pace for South Florida’s office market’s momentum in the final quarter of last year, according to a recently released report. Average rents rose across the tri-county region in the fourth quarter, Avison Young’s report shows. Miami-Dade and...
Israeli investor pays record $10M for waterfront Hallandale Beach home
A Mexican businessman sold a waterfront Hallandale Beach home in Golden Isles for $10 million, marking a record price for the neighborhood. Caipora Keys LLC, a Florida entity registered to Javier Creel, sold the house at 101 Holiday Drive to an LLC named for the address and managed by Yaakov Zroya. Zroya financed the purchase with a $6.5 million mortgage from Taylor Made Lending, a Fort Lauderdale-based company.
Randall Realty pays $15M for Palm Beach office-retail building
Randall Realty Group bought a Palm Beach office and retail building, with plans to open its East Coast headquarters at the property. The Los Angeles-based firm purchased the two-story building at 2875 South Ocean Boulevard for $15 million from The Silverman Group, according to the buyer’s news release. Cushman...
South Florida home sales plunge, prices in flux in the fourth quarter
Residential sales continued spiraling downward across South Florida, as mortgage rates stayed high compared to their pandemic lows, and housing prices fluctuated, according to Douglas Elliman’s fourth quarter reports. Jonathan Miller, who authors the quarterly Douglas Elliman reports, is adamant that the annual declines in sales aren’t telling the...
CushWake brokers’ entity pays $22M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
Denny St. Romain and Robert Given are usually brokering land sales for someone else. But in a recent $22 million deal for 11 nearly vacant acres in Fort Lauderdale, the Cushman & Wakefield brokers are the buyers. The duo’s Delaware entity, New River Point, paid $2 million an acre for...
Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
Healthcare Realty Trust sold a Veterans Affairs clinic in Sunrise for $38.2 million, 23.3 percent less than its purchase price six years ago. Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the William “Bill” Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 9800 West Commercial Boulevard, according to records and real estate database provider Vizzda. It’s unclear why the property sold at a loss, though it appears the building didn’t have debt issues. Broward County records show the seller has no outstanding mortgage on the building.
“Existential urgency”: Housing crisis clouds South Florida, expert says
South Florida has benefited from a surge in companies and employees moving to the tri-county region during the pandemic. But for the area to continue to thrive, housing must become more affordable, experts said during a real estate event on Friday. University of Miami professor Andrea Heuson and independent consultant...
Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
It’s safe to say buying and selling in Palm Beach can pay dividends, especially right now. Despite a cooling in the national residential market, and even across parts of South Florida, prices keep rising in the Palm Beach luxury market. It’s a boon for wealthy flippers, Bloomberg reported.
Palm Beach board says “maybe” to Secret Service guardhouse addition at Mar-A-Lago
Mar-A-Lago’s longtime lead architect presented plans for a new guardhouse addition to the historic property earlier this week, and Palm Beach’s Landmarks Preservation Commission responded with, “try again.”. At a meeting on Wednesday, the club’s lead architect Rick Gonzalez presented plans for a 232-square-foot guardhouse addition to...
