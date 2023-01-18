Healthcare Realty Trust sold a Veterans Affairs clinic in Sunrise for $38.2 million, 23.3 percent less than its purchase price six years ago. Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the William “Bill” Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 9800 West Commercial Boulevard, according to records and real estate database provider Vizzda. It’s unclear why the property sold at a loss, though it appears the building didn’t have debt issues. Broward County records show the seller has no outstanding mortgage on the building.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO