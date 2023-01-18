Read full article on original website
newsleaderonline.com
Hollow Rock-Bruceton school board makes recognitions; policy updates
It was a night of accolades in Hollow Rock-Bruceton during the school district’s first board meeting of 2023 at Central High School. As the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting was held during National School Board Appreciation Month, members of the Central Middle School Student Council presented board members with gift bags that evening.
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
Dresden Enterprise
Weakley County Retired Teachers Officers
Betty Nan Carroll, Treasurer; Carol Bowlin, Secretary; Pam Harris, Vice-President; Wanda Powell, President. Weakley County Retired Teachers Association Held its December 14, 2022, meeting at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. A program of Christmas music was enjoyed by all as Robin Pope led us to the piano. Everyone joined in on several selections, both secular and hymns. Robin is masterful at the piano, and we were so pleased to have her become of member of WCRTA. We also welcome Lou Ella Ray into our Association. We welcome these two ladies into the work and fellowship of WCRTA. A delicious meal prepared by Rene Kimsey and served by Linda Sudberry was enjoyed by members and guests. The tables were appointed with beautiful poinsettias, which were given as door prizes at the end of the meeting. Jerry Simmons presented a thoughtful meditation as he does at every meeting. We appreciate our hostesses: Cindy McAdams, Hazel Hankerson, Jerry Simmons, Elaine Seymour, and Winnie Moore. WCRTA will meet next on March 8, 2023, at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all retired teachers are welcome to join us. Happy New Year to all and blessings to those teachers who give daily to the students of Weakley County Schools.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
WBBJ
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
radionwtn.com
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
thunderboltradio.com
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
WBBJ
Blue Oval community holds first meeting of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — Blue Oval community held their first meeting of the year. Blue Oval community held its first meeting on Wednesday, where they planned out opportunities for the coming months. They plan to talk with the Tennessee and West Tennessee Home Builders Associations in February to encourage housing...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
radionwtn.com
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $114,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $2,885 raised today, the year-to-date grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $114,598. Today’s items were donated by the Oakland community, Junior Livestock and Latter Day Saints. Today’s auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
radionwtn.com
Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man
Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
WBBJ
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
Fulton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
radionwtn.com
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
