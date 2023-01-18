Read full article on original website
IGN
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer Released; All You Need to Know
DC fans can rejoice, as one of the most popular Batman comic book series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey is getting animated into a feature film. The story is set in the 1920s, wherein Bruce Wayne is an explorer and...
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
ComicBook
DC Makes a Major Change to a Fan-Favorite Superman Character
DC is making some big, sweeping, changes to the DC Universe with the current "Lazarus Planet" crossover event – and a fan-favorite Superman character just got some major changes to her character and status, as a result. SPOILERS: In Lazarus Planet: Assualt On Krypton, the city of Metropolis gets caught in the storm (literally), as Lazarus Resin from the Lazarus volcano erupts into Earth's atmosphere. Even Lex Luthor's evil genius can't protect Lexcorp from Lazarus Resin's chaotic power, and Luthor's personal assistant Mercy Graves takes a hit for her boss that makes some major changes to her power status!
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
IGN
NVC Question Block: What Classic Game Did You Miss First Time Around?
Welcome to the inaugural issue of our new, weekly Nintendo Voice Chat column. We're kicking things off by tackling a user-submitted question for our Question Block segment. Listeners of the show are no doubt familiar with the fact we will run into... time constraints... where we can't give your questions the time they deserve. What better way to tackle this problem than to pick one of our favorite user-submitted questions of the week and answer it here?
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
IGN
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
IGN
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
IGN
Support Bonds Chart and S-Rank Guide
Like previous games before it, Fire Emblem Engage features the ability for Characters to develop support bonds by fighting and socializing together both on and off the battlefield. Certain characters who develop enough support can engage in special Support Conversations to build their bond from a rating of C all the way to A, earning new bonuses when fighting alongside each other. Not every character can gain Support Bonds with everyone else, with the exception of Alear, who even has the ability to take their support bonds to the next level.
IGN
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster and Creative Team for 2023
We've known for a while that Avengers writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on the series. Now Marvel has revealed the first details about the relaunched series debuting in May 2023, including the new Avengers team roster and the creative team involved. The latest volume of The...
IGN
Chapter 10 - The Fell Dragon Sombron
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 10 - The Fell Dragon Sombron. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
