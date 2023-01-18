West Genesee diver qualifies for state championship meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Continuing to make a season-long impact, West Genesee boys diver Ethan Martin had a landmark effort in the Jan. 13 Griffin Sprint Meet at Nottingham High School.

With his point total of 468.75, Martin beat the 450-point standard he needed to qualify for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, to take place at Ithaca College on March 3.

Overall, Martin finished second to the 490.45 put up by Central Valley Academy’s Truman Remenicky, with Ryan Popp in 13th place and Seth Burlingame in 14th place.

At the same venue where the Section III championships will take place in February, Skaneateles boys swimmer Gavin Van Kersbergen won the rarely-contested 100-yard individual medley.

In a time of 55.27 seconds, Van Kersbergen pulled away from the 56.29 by Baldwinsville’s Mikey White, this following a 50 butterfly where Van Kersbergren’s 24.18 was a close second to the 24.15 from Fulton’s Bryce Rogers.

Another Skaneateles swimmer, Nolan Carner, was seventh in the 100 freestyle in 51.64 seconds, eighth in the 25 freestyle in 10.82 and 11th in the 50 freestyle in 23.80.

WG’s 200 freestyle relay team of Martin, Angus Tarolli, Ryan Goshow and Gavin Flanagan were fifth in a season-best 1:40.66. Matt Keiling was 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.23, with Brady Lee 12th in 1:07.53. Martin took 13th place in the 50 breaststroke.

Back in league action last Tuesday night, WG visited Oswego and, improving to 5-3 on the season, put together a 99-77 victory over the Buccaneers.

Martin’s 238.65 points gave him another first-place finish in diving as Flanagan prevailed twice, going 2:01.60 to edge Oswego’s Shane Bond (2:02.73) in the 200 freestyle and winning the 500 freestyle in 5:19.86.

Keiling, in 1;05.41, edged Tarolli (1:05.64) as they and Brady Smith (1:10.;67) had a 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 butterfly. Goshow beat the field in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.12 and was second (56.03 seconds) in the 100 freestyle.

Sweeping the relays, the Wildcats had Goshow, Martin, Tarolli and Flanagan go 1:54.91 in the 200 medley as Keiling, Ethan Martin, David Martin and Ryan Limpert won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.25. Limpert and Keiling joined Flanagan and Goshow to go 3:52.31 in the 400 freestyle relay.

When the Skaneateles swimmers competed at Mexico last Thursday night, Van Kersbergen sped to victory in the 100 freestyle in 50.62 seconds and was second in the 100 freestyle in 22.90.

Liam Byrons, who went 25.95 seconds in the 50 freestyle, would swim the 100 backstroke in 1:06.71 to edge the 1:07.77 from Mexico’s Stefano Magro. Jacob Gordon had the quickest 200 freestyle time of 2:10.69.