Kate Middleton Is All Smiles As She Stuns In Red Dress For 1st Solo Appearance After Harry’s Book

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Image Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is not letting Prince Harry’s book bring her down and she proved that when she visited a nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, with a big smile on her face. The 41-year-old looked stunning at the appearance when she wore a tight red turtleneck top with a matching high-waisted skirt that looked more like a dress than a skirt set.

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous when she visited a nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18. (JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate wore a burnt red/orange Gabriela Hearst Epper Ribbed-Knit High-Rise Midi Skirt that was fitted against her frame. Tucked into the midi skirt was a matching long-sleeve turtleneck Gabriela Hearst Peppe Cashmere and Silk Sweater. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thick brown leather belt and topped her look off with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Bespoke Chocolate Brown Suede Boots, a Stuart Weitzman Muse Clutch in Chocolate Brown Suede, a tan Massimo Dutti Buttoned Cashmere/Wool Camel Coat on top, and a pair of Kiki Mcdonough Citrine Drop Earrings.

Kate Middleton visiting a nursery in England on Jan. 18. (JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Not only did Kate look gorgeous, but she was smiling wide despite the recent release of Prince Harry’s scathing memoir, Spare. Throughout the book, Harry had a lot to say about Kate and his brother Prince William. At one point in the book, Harry admitted that Kate made his wife, Megan Markle cry over flower girl dresses at Megan and Harry’s wedding – even going so far as to reveal the exact text messages sent between Kate and Megan.

Aside from the comments about Kate, Harry went after Kate’s husband William, saying that he was going bald and lost the resemblance he once had to their mother, Princess Diana. These are just a few of the remarks Harry made about the royal couple and about the royal family as a whole.

