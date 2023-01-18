ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

New USD 475 program to help students thrive

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fkUf_0kIlBB5w00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 475 Geary County Schools is currently retaining land from the old Junction City High School, that is more centrally located, for a new Early Childhood Center.

As of right now, the center is going to be an estimated 70,000 sq. ft. and it will be able to house 450 students. There is $15 million earmarked for that project, according to USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston.

On top of the construction progress with the new ECC, Superintendent Eggleston spoke to 27 News about the USD 475 Thrive Program. This requires students to have at least a 3.0 GPA, a 95% attendance rate, as well as 0 disciplinary referrals.

“We believe students can do extremely well when they’re at school on a daily basis with a good attitude. The achievement will increase automatically by coming to school ready, prepared and just with a good attitude,” said Superintendent Eggleston.

Looking forward further into the semester, Superintendent Eggleston gave some details on how people can attend the State of Education happening on April 17.

Lastly, the school district is looking to fill some positions, so it can better educate and serve the community. For more information on how you can apply, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka youth group educates teens while helping clear records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka youth group is giving teens a hands-on approach to the law. The Topeka Youth Project’s Youth Court holds sessions at the Shawnee County Courthouse. It works like a diversion program, where anyone ages 14-18 who have received a minor traffic violation can have it removed. These individuals would serve as […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka teacher wins national award, $25,000

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A national teacher appreciation award putting a spotlight on teachers across the country has made its way to the capital city. Kristine Becker is a fourth grade teacher at Logan Elementary, and was surprised Tuesday morning when awarded one of the 2022 Milken Educator Awards and $25,000. The Milken Family Foundation was created […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Community Health Educator to address youth opioid prevention in Riley County area

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department filled a grant-funded Community Health Educator position to help bring awareness to opioid prevention in youth in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie Counties. In her new position, Asia Sampson will work with local schools and community organizations to educate youth, educators, parents and community members on preventative […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

‘Kansas Day’ activities announced in Riley County

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Riley County Historical Museum is excited to host an open house filled with history and fun for Kansas Day on Jan. 29. The museum says 2023 marks its 162nd anniversary. The original event was hosted by schoolchildren of Paola, Kansas who had been learning about their state’s history and chose to dedicate an […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New program launched at Family Service and Guidance Center

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Family Service and Guidance Center has recently revamped and repurposed their “Real World Parenting” series, changing it to the “Ask a Child Therapist” program. They will still be selecting a topic of the month, as well as answering any and all parent and caregiver questions via videos posted to Facebook and […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Valeo gearing up for biggest event of the year

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The annual Point in Time Count is next week on Jan. 25. Groups with Valeo Behavioral Health Care will survey the community, and count how many people are without homes in Topeka. This data will give Valeo, Shawnee County’s designated mental health authority, an idea of how many resources and supplies will […]
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Today for Parts of KS

Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

TPD called ‘good ol’ boys system’ in gender discrimination lawsuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The lawyer of three female Topeka police officers provided a statement to 27 News Friday which calls the department a “good ol’ boys system.” Three highly ranked officers in the Topeka Police Department filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Topeka and TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

WRHS linebacker commits to Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod. WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday. “I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
agdaily.com

Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error

Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Renovation work underway at Shawnee Co. Courthouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to renovate and modernize its courthouse. The Shawnee County Courthouse started off this year with major renovations. The project is expected to cost about $15 million to complete. County Commissioners sit in on court hearings These renovations include a new HVAC system, new exterior windows, LED light fixtures […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy