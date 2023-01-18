ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Richard the Great
3d ago

They are the ones who passed the law that made stealing cars a misdemeanor. They are also the same ones who passed laws making it near impossible to keep bad guys locked up.

State lawmakers to unveil bills to fight auto theft

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado leads the nation in auto theft, and now Governor Jared Polis is calling on state lawmakers to address the growing problem. Senate Democrats said they will unveil a bipartisan plan to combat auto thefts later this month. The new Speaker of the House at the state Capitol talked about what to expect in that proposal on our political program, Colorado Point of View.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?

Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
