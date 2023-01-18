ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday

Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
q13fox.com

Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend

SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT: Snoqualmie reopened following spinouts Wednesday night

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - I-90 reopened at Snoqualmie Pass after several spinouts closed eastbound lanes late Wednesday night.. The Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily closed the freeway while they cleared out vehicles. Chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it was snowing on the roads at...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT plans major construction this weekend impacting I-5, SR 520 and I-90

SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways this weekend. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly 4-car crash in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly four-car crash that happened in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), first responders arrived to the 1900 block of S Central St. for a serious car crash at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities say one person was killed, and two...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cold and foggy start to the day

SEATTLE - Overnight lows will continue to drop. It'll be chilly tomorrow morning under mainly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Expected foggy conditions as well. The fog will lift allowing for the temperatures to increase. Be on the lookout for the changes tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisory...
SEATTLE, WA

