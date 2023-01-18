Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Rain, wind, and mountain snow on the way as we head into the weekend
SEATTLE - What a day across the Northwest! Beautiful blue skies took over as we heated to 47, just a degree below normal. Overnight, we'll be under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and that will give us some chilly lows. Most areas will dip to near freezing!. Folks in...
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
q13fox.com
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday
Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
q13fox.com
Suspect wanted on multiple warrants arrested after SWAT standoff at Lake Forest Park home
LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. - A suspect wanted for robbery was arrested following an hours-long standoff after he ran from police and hid inside the basement of a Lake Forest Park home. Around 3:20 p.m., a patrol sergeant with the Lake Forest Park Police Department saw a man who he...
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
q13fox.com
Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend
SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Snoqualmie reopened following spinouts Wednesday night
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - I-90 reopened at Snoqualmie Pass after several spinouts closed eastbound lanes late Wednesday night.. The Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily closed the freeway while they cleared out vehicles. Chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it was snowing on the roads at...
q13fox.com
WSDOT plans major construction this weekend impacting I-5, SR 520 and I-90
SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways this weekend. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police hold catalytic converter etching event to prevent expensive replacement bills
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland police and Lake Washington Institute of Technology hosted their second Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday. The purpose of the event is to help reduce the number of thefts in the community, and to help victims from facing an expensive bill. The attraction to thieves is...
q13fox.com
Police search for drive-by shooting suspect in Des Moines
Police are looking for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting in Des Moines. It happened before midnight at "La Familia" sports bar on Pacific Highway.
q13fox.com
16-year-old dies from Sunday shooting in Tacoma
A sad update on a shooting from last weekend. A 16-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting in Tacoma has died.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly 4-car crash in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly four-car crash that happened in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), first responders arrived to the 1900 block of S Central St. for a serious car crash at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities say one person was killed, and two...
q13fox.com
Opening for opioid clinic in Lynnwood delayed as protests against it continue
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Outraged residents continue to push back the opening of a proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood. The clinic, located just off 24th Avenue, was set to open on Jan. 23, but has since been delayed to Monday, Jan. 30. Mayor Christine Frizzell sent a letter to the...
q13fox.com
Regal Meridian 16 Movie Theater shutting down in Downtown Seattle
The Regal Meridian 16 Cinema will soon be permanently closing in Downtown Seattle. The announcement comes just as the Nike store in downtown Seattle shuts down Jan. 20.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cold and foggy start to the day
SEATTLE - Overnight lows will continue to drop. It'll be chilly tomorrow morning under mainly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Expected foggy conditions as well. The fog will lift allowing for the temperatures to increase. Be on the lookout for the changes tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisory...
Comments / 0