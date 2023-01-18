Read full article on original website
Fulton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fulton County High School basketball team will have a game with Fulton High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
UT Martin Men’s Basketball Soars to Big Road Win at Southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team came out hot at Southeast Missouri and never looked back, soaring to an 80-60 triumph over the Redhawks at the Show Me Center. This evening’s victory completed the Skyhawks’ season sweep of Southeast Missouri, accomplishing...
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
MSU Racer Nation Orientation Open
Murray State University’s Racer Nation Orientation sessions are open for fall 2023 incoming freshmen and transfer students at murraystate.edu/orientation. A required event, Racer Nation Orientation provides new students the opportunity to register for classes, order their Racer Book Bundle, meet faculty, staff and students as well as meet fellow incoming students through a variety of special programs and activities. Additional programming will be offered for parents and family members.
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
4 Local Artists Featured In Paris Academy Show
Paris Academy for the Arts Gallery show opening on January 22 features four local artists, each with a distinctive style. “4” will hang through the end of March, with a free opening reception for the artists, to which the public is invited, on Sunday, January 22, from 2-4 p.m.
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
Weakley County Retired Teachers Officers
Betty Nan Carroll, Treasurer; Carol Bowlin, Secretary; Pam Harris, Vice-President; Wanda Powell, President. Weakley County Retired Teachers Association Held its December 14, 2022, meeting at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. A program of Christmas music was enjoyed by all as Robin Pope led us to the piano. Everyone joined in on several selections, both secular and hymns. Robin is masterful at the piano, and we were so pleased to have her become of member of WCRTA. We also welcome Lou Ella Ray into our Association. We welcome these two ladies into the work and fellowship of WCRTA. A delicious meal prepared by Rene Kimsey and served by Linda Sudberry was enjoyed by members and guests. The tables were appointed with beautiful poinsettias, which were given as door prizes at the end of the meeting. Jerry Simmons presented a thoughtful meditation as he does at every meeting. We appreciate our hostesses: Cindy McAdams, Hazel Hankerson, Jerry Simmons, Elaine Seymour, and Winnie Moore. WCRTA will meet next on March 8, 2023, at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all retired teachers are welcome to join us. Happy New Year to all and blessings to those teachers who give daily to the students of Weakley County Schools.
Lois Harbour
Mrs. Lois Harbour, 81, of Union City, died Wednesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at East-View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
