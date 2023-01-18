Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month.
According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91.
See photos of the suspects below:
Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car.15-year-old arrested for falsely reporting East Lyme active shooting
Anyone who could identify any of the suspects in the group are urged to call or email Officer Robinson at (860) 442-9451 or crobinson@waterfordct.org.
This is an active investigation.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 appCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 3