Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month.

According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91.

See photos of the suspects below:

Photos of the four suspects | courtesy Waterford PD

Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car.

The car suspects were seen driving in | Photo Waterford PD

Anyone who could identify any of the suspects in the group are urged to call or email Officer Robinson at (860) 442-9451 or crobinson@waterfordct.org.

This is an active investigation.

