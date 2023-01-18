Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County Pilot
A legacy lives on through pocket squares
A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagles split pair of overtime games
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team rallied to win an overtime game against Maple River last Thursday, then saw Rochester Lourdes rally for an overtime win Saturday. The Eagles are now 5-8 on the s...
Jackson County Pilot
Five inducted into Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame
The Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two outstanding wrestlers and a trio of supporters this past Friday, just before the Jackson County Central Huskies beat Adrian. Enshrined were ...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies winless against state’s best
The Jackson County Central wrestling team went 0-2 at the Night of Champions Friday in Jackson, losing a pair of duals to the defending Class AA and AAA champs. JCC, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class A champion, lost 47-20 to Class AA No. 1 Simley before losing 47-27 to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
Jackson County Pilot
County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls win overtime thriller against Fairmont
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team beat Fairmont in overtime Monday night to bring an end to a streak of six straight games without a win. The Eagles tied two games during that stretch and were 0...
Comments / 0