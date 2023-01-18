The Jackson County Central wrestling team went 0-2 at the Night of Champions Friday in Jackson, losing a pair of duals to the defending Class AA and AAA champs. JCC, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class A champion, lost 47-20 to Class AA No. 1 Simley before losing 47-27 to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.

JACKSON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO