BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO