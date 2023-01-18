Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO). SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a...
brproud.com
Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
brproud.com
Tangipahoa Parish closed courthouse after reports of a suspicious package
AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite was evacuated Friday after reports of a suspicious package at the facility. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several agencies responded to the courthouse for the incident, the building was shut down in response to the reports. Responding agencies included the parish Office of Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much. He says due to inflation, the cost of feed, fertilizer, diesel fuel needed for transporting products,...
brproud.com
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
brproud.com
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
brproud.com
When can you start filing taxes in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisianans can start filing their state income tax returns Monday, Jan. 23. As the Louisiana Department of Revenue begins accepting 2022 state income tax returns, the IRS will also begin accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers in Louisiana can file electronically through Louisiana File...
