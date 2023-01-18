ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

brproud.com

Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO). SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
brproud.com

Tangipahoa Parish closed courthouse after reports of a suspicious package

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite was evacuated Friday after reports of a suspicious package at the facility. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several agencies responded to the courthouse for the incident, the building was shut down in response to the reports. Responding agencies included the parish Office of Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

When can you start filing taxes in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisianans can start filing their state income tax returns Monday, Jan. 23. As the Louisiana Department of Revenue begins accepting 2022 state income tax returns, the IRS will also begin accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers in Louisiana can file electronically through Louisiana File...
LOUISIANA STATE

