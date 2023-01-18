ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 20

Templeton
3d ago

Well well well sure is nice to see two names in the state that grew a braincell. I think the vast majority know where this non pursuit BS all stemmed from, this was just a "here this make you people happy" attempt that absolutely failed. Take note of how many "new bills" Ferguson has introduced lately, it's as though he's flooding Olympia in an effort to overwhelm state reps in hopes of spreading them thin to the point the rubber stamp yes on everything...this is what Ferguson wants an easy road to manipulation and control. I call it a gross use of power.

Reply(2)
4
Patricia
3d ago

Well something needs to change when drunks are calling the cop because a police are trying to pull them over and say it against there rights how about everyone's rights that they are putting in danger. happened right in Spokane.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws

OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review

More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy

Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Cops Want to Endanger Innocent Lives by Making Car Chases Easier

If you watch TV news or consume any local social media about crime in Washington, chances are you’ve seen a video like this, where the cops blame a 2021 law restricting their authority to chase down suspects for a rise in crime. With the State Legislature in session, they’re now making the repeal of those restrictions a top priority.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

String of WA gun laws heard by House Judiciary Committee

In this most recent legislative session, a series of gun control regulatory bills have been introduced to the Washington state Senate Law and Justice Committee and the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. The four bills introduced into the legislature include regulations of the transfer of firearms, changes to some...
WASHINGTON STATE
Edy Zoo

Washington State Democrats push for ban on assault rifles sparking debate on 2nd Amendment rights

OLYMPIA, WA. - In recent months, gun violence has been at the forefront of many conversations about reducing mass shootings in our country. Washington State is now taking significant steps towards addressing this issue, with lawmakers introducing legislation prohibiting the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of assault-style and semi-automatic weapons. This bill follows on the heels of Oregon's Measure 114, which passed in November but is currently on hold due to legal challenges.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy