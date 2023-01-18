Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
radionwtn.com
UTM Community Orchestra Rehearsals To Begin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m., Jan. 23, in the Blankenship Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. Membership in the orchestra is free and open to students and Northwest Tennessee community residents with no audition required to join.
radionwtn.com
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
radionwtn.com
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
WBBJ
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
WBBJ
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
radionwtn.com
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
WBBJ
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd On Hand For ‘First Charge’ At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Mayor Kathy Ray had the honor of the first charge with the electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Eiffel Tower Park. A large crowd was on hand for the “First Charge” event which included speakers, a performance by the Henry County High School Madrigals, light lunch and a close-up view of the first fully-electric Rivian pickup trucks.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building
The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building. Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO) The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department. Chief Yates...
radionwtn.com
4 Local Artists Featured In Paris Academy Show
Paris Academy for the Arts Gallery show opening on January 22 features four local artists, each with a distinctive style. “4” will hang through the end of March, with a free opening reception for the artists, to which the public is invited, on Sunday, January 22, from 2-4 p.m.
radionwtn.com
“Inside The Cornerstone Box” Opens
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church. The exhibit, “Inside the Cornerstone Box,” will feature the items that were found on Feb. 2, 2022, when Discovery Park artifact experts opened the box as many church members watched.
WBBJ
