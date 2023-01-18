Betty Nan Carroll, Treasurer; Carol Bowlin, Secretary; Pam Harris, Vice-President; Wanda Powell, President. Weakley County Retired Teachers Association Held its December 14, 2022, meeting at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. A program of Christmas music was enjoyed by all as Robin Pope led us to the piano. Everyone joined in on several selections, both secular and hymns. Robin is masterful at the piano, and we were so pleased to have her become of member of WCRTA. We also welcome Lou Ella Ray into our Association. We welcome these two ladies into the work and fellowship of WCRTA. A delicious meal prepared by Rene Kimsey and served by Linda Sudberry was enjoyed by members and guests. The tables were appointed with beautiful poinsettias, which were given as door prizes at the end of the meeting. Jerry Simmons presented a thoughtful meditation as he does at every meeting. We appreciate our hostesses: Cindy McAdams, Hazel Hankerson, Jerry Simmons, Elaine Seymour, and Winnie Moore. WCRTA will meet next on March 8, 2023, at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all retired teachers are welcome to join us. Happy New Year to all and blessings to those teachers who give daily to the students of Weakley County Schools.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO