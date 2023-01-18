Read full article on original website
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record
Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
