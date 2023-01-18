Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
A legacy lives on through pocket squares
A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Jackson County Pilot
County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies second at cheer tournament
The Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team finished second Saturday at a meet in Edina. Somerset, Wis., finished first in the meet, with JCC second and Fridley third. “The girls were on fire today,” head coach Jill Winter said. “We had a fall in the final pyramid, but the rest...
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Jackson County Pilot
Five inducted into Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame
The Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two outstanding wrestlers and a trio of supporters this past Friday, just before the Jackson County Central Huskies beat Adrian. Enshrined were ...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls win overtime thriller against Fairmont
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team beat Fairmont in overtime Monday night to bring an end to a streak of six straight games without a win. The Eagles tied two games during that stretch and were 0...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies split another two games
For the second straight week, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests. The Huskies opened the week with a dominant win over Murray County Central last Tuesday be...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies winless against state’s best
The Jackson County Central wrestling team went 0-2 at the Night of Champions Friday in Jackson, losing a pair of duals to the defending Class AA and AAA champs. JCC, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class A champion, lost 47-20 to Class AA No. 1 Simley before losing 47-27 to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
