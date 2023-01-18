The Batman and Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Awarded the Best-Reviewed Superhero Film and TV Series of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes

Read full article on original website
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer Released; All You Need to Know
DC fans can rejoice, as one of the most popular Batman comic book series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey is getting animated into a feature film. The story is set in the 1920s, wherein Bruce Wayne is an explorer and...
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster and Creative Team for 2023
We've known for a while that Avengers writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on the series. Now Marvel has revealed the first details about the relaunched series debuting in May 2023, including the new Avengers team roster and the creative team involved. The latest volume of The...
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
What To Know About Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is finally putting their foot down on password sharing, setting a date for when the "feature" will be turned off. This has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like subscribers will have until March to decide what to do with "borrowers" hanging on to their profiles. In Prime Video news, the streaming service has set a release window for Invincible season 2, which should arrive later this year. And finally, Tron 3 is moving ahead at Disney, with Jared Leto set to star. The film has no script or director, but it will be a direct sequel to 2010's Tron Legacy.
Tin Hearts - Official Release Date Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Tin Hearts for another look at the upcoming narrative puzzle adventure game coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2023. Check it out to see the world and more, and get ready to embark on an adventure.
This Gorgeous Uncanny X-Men Trading Card Book Is on Sale for $14
It’s impossible to overstate how popular the X-Men were in the 1990s. Between the Saturday morning cartoon and the endless stream of X-Men comics hitting the shelves, Marvel’s mutant superhero team was everywhere. The ‘90s was also the era of trading cards, so when Marvel released a whole series of X-Men cards in 1992 — featuring art by industry legend Jim Lee — every young comic book fan wanted them (myself included).
Fire Emblem Engage Review Discussion - NVC 645
Fire Emblem Engage reviews are out and they are positive… but some are more positive than others. Why is that? Well it's because different people have different tastes, obviously, but do those tastes jibe with our panel of Nintendo enthusiasts? Join Kat Bailey, Reb Valentine, Peer Schneider and Seth Macy.
Apex Legends - Official Celestial Sunrise Collection Event Trailer
Apex Legends is bringing the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event to the hit battle royale. The event will bring the introduction of the new LTM Hardcore Royale, which will put players’ skills to the ultimate test, as well as the new cosmetics such as the “Jadeite Retribution” Reactive Peacekeeper Skin and more. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will run from January 24 through February 7.
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
My Best Shots with Damien Chazelle - Whiplash, La La Land and More
We asked Damien Chazelle to pick one favorite shot from each of his movies, as well as one from any other film. The Whiplash, La La Land, First Man, and Babylon director breaks down each shot for us and explains what makes each so special to him. Whiplash (2014) “The...
Song in the Smoke: Rekindled - Official PS VR2 Launch Trailer
Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is a single-player survival adventure game set in a vast, beautiful, and deadly world outside of time. Forage for food, medicine, and supplies by day, and remember to keep your campfire lit throughout the dark, dangerous nights. Establish camps wherever you deem fit as you explore and survive this immersive world created from the ground up exclusively for VR. Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is launching on February 22 for PS VR2.
Last of Us Co-Creator Says Lack of Credit on HBO Show Is an Argument for Unionization
The Last of Us co-director Bruce Straley has come out in favor of video game unions following the premiere of The Last of Us TV series on HBO. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bruce Straley, who worked as game director and world-builder to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, was asked about his involvement with the HBO series by the same name.
Jason Momoa Reveals Details About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom While Saying, 'I'll Always Be Aquaman'
Alongside stating, "I'll always be Aquaman," Jason Momoa has shared a few plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Speaking to Variety, Momoa discussed that the sequel to 2018's Aquaman will have a much more grounded focus and, instead of a "far off galaxy" or "aliens" coming to destroy humanity, we will be the ones doing the damage.
Life Imitates Al: 'Weird Al' Yankovic On How His Parody Songs Inspired a New Graphic Novel
"Weird Al" Yankovic has sold millions of albums, won five Grammy Awards, performed sold-out concerts around the world and had Daniel Radcliffe play him in a movie about his life. He can add one more line to his resume now, thanks to the brand-new graphic novel, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The release from Z2 Comics features a cadre of cartoonists bringing 20 of the Prince of Pop Parody’s songs to life on the page.
Scream 6 Trailer Shows an All-Out War Between Ghostface and Their Victims
Scream VI has unleashed a new trailer and poster, teasing "something different" from the Ghostface killer. The city that never sleeps is certainly not taking a nap any time soon as the latest trailer for Scream VI shows the survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter in New York — but that chapter gets torn up when the masked menace shows up.
BAFTA Film Awards 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front Leads With 14 Nominations
The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced – with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the pack. Netflix's anti-war epic is up for 14 awards including Best Film, Best Director, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film not in the English Language. It now ties with Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the most-nominated foreign film in the history of the awards.
The Most Anticipated Game of 2023: IGN's Readers Have Spoken
2023 is well underway at this point, and with it comes the promise of another year of (hopefully) spectacular games that will make us laugh, cry, and just have the best old time. As it stands (before delays start piling in), we have such potential classics as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and so many more games to look forward to. However, which game are you most excited for? Over the past week, we asked IGN's audience to let us know which games they can't wait to play, and the results are in.
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
