Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
The Texas Lottery reports a $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket from Monday nights drawing was sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, “A $700,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Mansfield !”
This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers and the Bonus number from the Jan. 16 drawing; those winning numbers were 12, 14, 20, and 25 with the Bonus number 10.
It was sold at Family 7 on East Broad Street in the city of Mansfield, this ticket was a Quick Pick. This was one of over 26,000 tickets in the state that won at least $5.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 2