Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket from Monday nights drawing was sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, “A $700,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Mansfield !”

This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers and the Bonus number from the Jan. 16 drawing; those winning numbers were 12, 14, 20, and 25 with the Bonus number 10.

It was sold at Family 7 on East Broad Street in the city of Mansfield, this ticket was a Quick Pick. This was one of over 26,000 tickets in the state that won at least $5.

