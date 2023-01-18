Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
A legacy lives on through pocket squares
A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
Jackson County Pilot
County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
knuj.net
FOUR HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
Jackson County Pilot
Five inducted into Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame
The Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two outstanding wrestlers and a trio of supporters this past Friday, just before the Jackson County Central Huskies beat Adrian. Enshrined were ...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies second at cheer tournament
The Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team finished second Saturday at a meet in Edina. Somerset, Wis., finished first in the meet, with JCC second and Fridley third. “The girls were on fire today,” head coach Jill Winter said. “We had a fall in the final pyramid, but the rest...
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday with its second-best score of the season. Class AA No. 1 New Prague won the tournament wi...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagles split pair of overtime games
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team rallied to win an overtime game against Maple River last Thursday, then saw Rochester Lourdes rally for an overtime win Saturday. The Eagles are now 5-8 on the s...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies split another two games
For the second straight week, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests. The Huskies opened the week with a dominant win over Murray County Central last Tuesday be...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies winless against state’s best
The Jackson County Central wrestling team went 0-2 at the Night of Champions Friday in Jackson, losing a pair of duals to the defending Class AA and AAA champs. JCC, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class A champion, lost 47-20 to Class AA No. 1 Simley before losing 47-27 to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
