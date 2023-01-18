ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Jackson County Pilot

A legacy lives on through pocket squares

A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
Jackson County Pilot

County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

FOUR HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH

The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash

Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
kicdam.com

One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park

Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
LAKE PARK, IA
Southern Minnesota News

2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday

Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
NEW ULM, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy

According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
WINDOM, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies second at cheer tournament

The Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team finished second Saturday at a meet in Edina. Somerset, Wis., finished first in the meet, with JCC second and Fridley third. “The girls were on fire today,” head coach Jill Winter said. “We had a fall in the final pyramid, but the rest...
EDINA, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart

The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday with its second-best score of the season. Class AA No. 1 New Prague won the tournament wi...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Eagles split pair of overtime games

The Windom Area boys’ hockey team rallied to win an overtime game against Maple River last Thursday, then saw Rochester Lourdes rally for an overtime win Saturday. The Eagles are now 5-8 on the s...
WINDOM, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies split another two games

For the second straight week, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests. The Huskies opened the week with a dominant win over Murray County Central last Tuesday be...
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies winless against state’s best

The Jackson County Central wrestling team went 0-2 at the Night of Champions Friday in Jackson, losing a pair of duals to the defending Class AA and AAA champs. JCC, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class A champion, lost 47-20 to Class AA No. 1 Simley before losing 47-27 to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
JACKSON, MN

