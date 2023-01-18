Read full article on original website
Related
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Corydon Times-Republican
Michael Lockwood 'to be awarded full custody of Lisa Marie Presley's twins'
Michael Lockwood 'to be awarded full custody of Lisa Marie Presley's twins'. Michael Lockwood will be awarded custody of 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, according to a report.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last
Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last. 'Tar' star Cate Blanchett’s husband warned her that her film career would only last five years.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death brought Girls Aloud closer together
Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death brought Girls Aloud closer together. Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death has brought Girls Aloud closer together but it is too soon to think about reuniting.
Corydon Times-Republican
Mel B recalls 'embarrassing' encounter with Prince William
Mel B recalls 'embarrassing' encounter with Prince William. Mel B reveals why she was "embarrassed" to meet Prince William while wearing a dress made by Victoria Beckham.
Corydon Times-Republican
Michelle Heaton packed fancy clothes for rehab
Liberty X star Michelle Heaton admits she packed “heels and a going-out dress” for her stay in rehab.
Corydon Times-Republican
Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks
Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks. Robert Pattinson once ate "nothing but potatoes" for two weeks in a bid to "detox" and lose weight.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram to deliver an update on his recovery.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kelsey Grammer ready to write in the UK
Kelsey Grammer has bought a home in Britain’s West Country to be closer to the family of his UK-born wife, Kayte Walsh, and plans to use their time there to do "a little writing".
Corydon Times-Republican
Julie Bowen opens up about teenage eating disorder struggle
Julie Bowen opens up about teenage eating disorder struggle. Julie Bowen has spoken of how she developed an eating disorder as a "coping mechanism" when she was a teenager.
Corydon Times-Republican
Inhaler want to make authentic pop records
Inhaler want to make "pop music that is also authentic" and insist there is nothing wrong with the genre.
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation. King Charles has made a break with tradition when it comes to the costume for his coronation.
Comments / 0