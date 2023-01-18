ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust.

A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents.

Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after a pursuit that started on I-65 in Boone County and ended near the Greenfield exit on I-70 in Hancock County.

Curtis was wanted on a pair of warrants: one in Ohio for a parole violation for homicide and one in Georgia where he was accused of making “terroristic threats.” He was arrested in Indiana on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, the chase started around 3:15 a.m. on I-65 southbound near mile marker 129. A Whitestown Metropolitan police officer saw a silver Buick Enclave failing to “maintain its lane.” The officer said the vehicle’s front and rear left tires went off the road and onto rumble strips.

The officer activated the police car’s emergency lights. However, the Enclave didn’t stop, even after the officer turned on the siren. The pursuit continued south on I-65 and the officer informed dispatchers of the situation.

Dispatchers, in turn, informed the officer that Indiana State Police troopers had joined the chase and were setting up stop sticks. While the Buick made contact with the stop sticks, they were ultimately unsuccessful. Police noted that the driver, Curtis, had made an effort to avoid them.

The pursuit then went onto the North Split and I-70, where ISP set up additional stop sticks, according to court documents. Again, the tire deflation devices were unsuccessful in ending the chase, which proceeded at 66 mph with “no traffic” on the interstate.

As the Enclave and pursuing officers made their way east, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deployed additional stop sticks at mile marker 97 on I-70. This time, they were successful, although Curtis continued eastbound on the interstate. Greenfield police put out another set just before the Greenfield exit. These were also successful, and three of the four tires on the Enclave were starting to deflate.

Curtis stopped the Buick at mile marker 103, near the Greenfield exit on I-70; police detained him and determined he was the only person in the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, investigators found a “large glass jar” containing what appeared to be marijuana. The vehicle was towed to a nearby gas station before being towed to Whitestown for further examination.

Dispatchers informed officers about Curtis’ outstanding warrant. When interviewed by police, Curtis admitted he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. When asked if he didn’t stop because he had a jar of marijuana in the car, Curtis answered in the affirmative.

He acknowledged that he’d seen the stop sticks and was aware of them but didn’t want to pull over because he felt police initiated the traffic stop “for no reason.”

Curtis also told police he “was not going to stop until he got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. He was taken to the Boone County Jail.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Curtis with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, according to court records.

Real American
3d ago

Someone needs to tell these kind of people at a very young age what the word STOP means. It's really not that difficult.

All4OneaNd1ForMe
3d ago

Yep. That’s how it works. They activate their lights and siren and you just keep driving. Why do we allow these animals to continue to breathe our air when they couldn’t care less if they’re here or not.

USARMYRETIRED
3d ago

Great info, only Problem once he turned East on I 70 real Police Heroes work there. He did not get anywhere close to Grandma's House. Had he gone through downtown Indy Police Supervisors would have stopped chasing him. Gotta to use a real map when running 🏃‍♂️ 💯 😴 😪

